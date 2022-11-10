Allegany County man facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with New York State police

CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County man is facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with New York State police on Wednesday.

According to police, troopers responded to Findlay Road in the town of Centerville, NY for a domestic dispute around 10:20 p.m. Troopers attempted to make contact with 39-year-old Jacob J. McCowen and he allegedly menaced them with a firearm and barricaded himself in the residence with other occupants.

Troopers were assisted by NYSP Hostage Negotiators, Special Operations Response Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation through the night and around 6:30 a.m. McCowen allegedly walked out of the residence and attempted to leave in his vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident.

NYSP said numerous firearms and possible explosive devices were recovered from the residence and McCowen was transported to be processed.

McCowen faces the following charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — loaded firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — five or more firearms

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — assault rifle — five counts

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Endangering the welfare of a child — five counts

Second-degree menacing — two counts

Unlawful possession of ammunition feeding devices — 26 counts

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

He was arraigned in Town of Hume Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.