Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute and search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that 34-year-old Thomas G. Moore II of Andover was arrested Wednesday and faces the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of first-degree criminal contempt

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Three counts of second-degree menacing

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Aggravated cruelty to animals

State police said troopers responded to a domestic/mental health call on Ray Hill Road in the Town of Andover on Tuesday. Moore allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived. Police attempted to locate Moore using Unmanned Aircraft Systems and were assisted by NYSP Special Operations Response Team, Andover Police Department, Wellsville Police Department, Alfred Police Department and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office performed a backyard 911 warning and residents in the area were advised to contact authorities if he was located or seen. The search for Moore continued until he was located at St. James Hospital in Hornell.

Moore was arrested, processed, and arraigned at the Town of Friendship Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $100k cash and $200k bond.