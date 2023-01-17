Allegany County man arrested for predatory sexual assault

FILLMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of an Allegany County man for predatory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, a complaint was received on May 27, 2022, about a possible sexual assault on a child.

After an investigation, police said 67-year-old Samuel E. Girod allegedly subjected a 13-year-old victim to sexual contact for many years.

An arrest warrant was issued for Girod, who police said was at an in-patient sexual rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania for therapy and was unable to be contacted throughout the investigation. He had a court date in Allegany County Court for a previous arrest and was taken into custody at that time.

Police said Girod was arraigned at the Allegany County Court. He posted bail following his initial charge and no additional bail was added for this case. He was released and is scheduled to be back in court on February 2.