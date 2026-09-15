Allegany County Landfill temporarily closed after chemical reaction sends 2 to hospital

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people were sent to the hospital for evaluation after they were exposed to smoke from an unknown chemical reaction inside a dumpster at the Allegany County Landfill Tuesday morning.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews and deputies from local and state agencies responded to the landfill after the 911 Center received a call around 9 a.m.

"It was reported that there was a chemical reaction in the dumpster producing a small amount of smoke," the sheriff's office said. "The origin and type of the hazardous materials are unknown."

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after being exposed to the smoke, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions are currently unknown.

There is no threat to the public.

The landfill is currently closed, according to Allegany County Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Windus.