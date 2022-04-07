Allegany County construction owner charged with scheming to defraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County construction owner is accused of collecting money and supplies for jobs he allegedly either never completed or completed poorly.

New York State police said Jesse E.T. Smyers, 31 of Richburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

Scheming to defraud in the first degree

Grand larceny in the third degree

Issuing a bad check

Fugitive from justice out of Pennsylvania for bad checks

Police said an investigation of a fraud case involving Smyers Contracting began in January and revealed Smyers was running the company from 2020 to the present and is known to have taken jobs in Allegany County, Cattaraugus County and Northern Pennsylvania.

According to police, Smyers allegedly collected over $200,000 in money and supplies for jobs that he either never completed or completed poorly and had to be re-done by a separate contractor. Smyers also allegedly issued numerous bad checks that had insufficient funds to lumber companies and other businesses.

Smyers was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Friendship Court. He is due to return in June.

Police ask any person(s) or businesses that hired Smyers or have had similar dealings with Smyers Construction, to call 585-344-6200. Reference report number 10660950.