All NYSEG customers are getting money back in the form of a one-time bill credit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) customers will be receiving a one-time bill credit that will be applied automatically.

The company will be using funding from the state to apply the credit for all energy and natural gas customers.

“We know the pressure of inflation affects every one of the more than two million customers our Companies serve,” said Christine Alexander, vice president of Customer Service for NYSEG. “Support like this from New York State can really help families maintain financial stability.”

The credits will automatically be applied to an upcoming bill and will appear under the miscellaneous charges section labeled NYS Energy Bill Credit.

NYSEG electric customers will receive $9.52 while gas customers will receive $15.66.

The company says it also offers programs to assist customers with paying bills. For those who need help with payments or have any other questions or concerns, they are welcome to call (888) 315-1755 or explore the company's website.

