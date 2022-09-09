Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All NYS Walmart locations reportedly going bagless Oct. 1

Walmart Results
Sue Ogrocki/AP
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Walmart Results
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 09:14:55-04

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a Walmart Batavia Facebook post, paper bags will now be a thing of the past at all New York State Walmart locations.

Beginning Oct. 1, the post declares that all New York Walmart locations will no longer carry paper bags.

The post additionally says that reusable bags will be available for shoppers to purchase.

Last year, Walmart introduced a pilot program to point out bagless alternatives to the traditional plastic shopping bag. The pilot program worked in states like Vermont and Maine, which officially went bagless in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United