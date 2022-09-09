All NYS Walmart locations reportedly going bagless Oct. 1

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a Walmart Batavia Facebook post, paper bags will now be a thing of the past at all New York State Walmart locations.

Beginning Oct. 1, the post declares that all New York Walmart locations will no longer carry paper bags.

The post additionally says that reusable bags will be available for shoppers to purchase.

Last year, Walmart introduced a pilot program to point out bagless alternatives to the traditional plastic shopping bag. The pilot program worked in states like Vermont and Maine, which officially went bagless in 2021.