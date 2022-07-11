All Elite Wrestling coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on September 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All Elite Wrestling announced it will be coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on September 7.

Professional wrestling fans will be treated to “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage" on September 7. It will be the fallout of "ALL OUT," which is AEW's pay-per-view event scheduled for September 4.

AEW was founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019. It features a roster headlined by CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Dr. Britt Baker, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage and many more.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on TBS and AEW Rampage airs every Friday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on TNT.

Tickets for the Buffalo show will start at $29 plus fees and will go on sale online via Ticketmaster and at the KeyBank Center box office on July 22 at 10 a.m.