BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This time of the year, many people get wrapped up in gifts, but not every family can afford presents to put under a Christmas tree. The No Questions Asked Motorcycle Club in Buffalo looks to change that with its annual toy giveaway, which started in 2022.

"I do this Christmas Eve to guarantee that your child is going to wake up with a Christmas gift," said Crystal Jacobs, the event organizer.

The club does these toy giveaways on other holidays too. If interested in taking part, you can contact the motorcycle club.

Jacobs and other club members spend their own money to buy gifts, and then wrap them. This year, Jacobs said she spent more than $700 on toys.

WATCH: 'All about the kids': Buffalo motorcycle club makes sure that kids have a Christmas gift to open

"To put a smile on a kids face that's all I want...I can't describe what I feel right now just by doing this," said Jacobs. "There was a whole line as soon as we opened the doors, it felt good."

"I don't got money, so I'm doing anyway I can for the holidays for the family," said June Daley, of Buffalo.

She got books so her grandkids could have Christmas presents.

"I appreciate this," said Valerie Williams, of Buffalo. Williams brought her godchildren to get gifts. "It's very important to try and donate."

The event started at 4 p.m. on Broadway. It also had a cookie decorating station and a bounce house.