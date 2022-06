BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The fall 2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour was announced by Alice Cooper and includes a stop in Buffalo at Shea's on September 13.

The tour is a mix of headline shows and festival appearances for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

VIP presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at Shea’s Buffalo Box Office and online here.