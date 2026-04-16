Alibaba Kebab celebrates grand opening of fourth location in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alibaba Kebab celebrated the grand opening of its fourth and largest location in Western New York on Thursday.

Located in the Premier Plaza at 7880 Transit Road in Williamsville, the grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a limited-time free complimentary tasting buffet that showcased its Indian–Mediterranean cuisine and surprise giveaways.

Alibaba Kebab opened its original location in Buffalo in 2017 and now has four locations:



900 William St., Buffalo

827 Military St., Kenmore

1100 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca

7880 Transit Rd., Williamsville

To celebrate the opening, a two-week promotion will be available at all locations:



Week One (April 16–23, 2026): Buy One Alibaba Rice Box, Get One Free

Week Two (April 24 – May 1, 2026): Buy One Signature Wrap, Get One Free

You can find more information and hours on the Alibaba Kebab website here.