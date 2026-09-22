Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to visit Buffalo amid push to boost voter turnout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to visit the Buffalo area as part of a broader tour with stops across New York State, her office confirmed to 7 News.

Ocasio-Cortez is set to visit with Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan Thursday afternoon. The congresswoman will then lead a training session at 6:30 p.m. designed to encourage participation among inactive voters.

"The event is part of an initiative the Congresswoman is leading to boost turnout in Democratic strongholds by targeting inactive voters who have not cast a ballot in the past two consecutive federal elections and whose voter files are at risk of being purged if they do not reactivate," a press release from Ocasio-Cortez's office reads.

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The New York Times first reported that Ocasio-Cortez is set to donate $300,000 to New York Democrats to bolster voter turnout efforts. Half of that sum will specifically support Spanish-language outreach as the party works to energize its base ahead of pivotal races.

Ocasio-Cortez’s visit and donation come amid ongoing speculation surrounding her political future. Some observers wonder if she might challenge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his seat in 2028, while others see her as a possible presidential contender.

Republican strategists have already begun weighing in, with many believing Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of progressive politics would face stiff opposition in much of the country.