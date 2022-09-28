Watch Now
Ales & Tails event at Brazen Brewing to support Be Their Voice Rescue

January Vaughn
Posted at 5:12 PM, Sep 28, 2022
NEW YORK (WKBW) — Human and furry friends are invited to Brazen Brewing on October 1 for their Ales & Tails event.

All net proceeds from beermosa sales between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will directly benefit Be Their Voice Rescue.

Be Their Voice Rescue works with local shelters to help struggling dogs find homes across Western New York.

Brazen Brewing has created pet friendly areas including water bowls and treats. Two adoptable dogs will be available to play with at the Ales & Tails event.

Brazen Brewing is located at 5839 Genesee St. in Lancaster.

