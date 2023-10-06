Alden veteran who helped stop gunman at VA hospital in 2001 laid to rest with full military honors

On Friday Marine Sgt. John Joel Skyler, of Alden, was buried at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, with full military honors.

"I'm very honored to have Patriot Guard Riders, the military service, Pembroke, honoring his valor of service and giving him a final resting place," said Skyler's son Jon Naumowicz.

Skyler died in July at the age of 75, just one month before his birthday. His remains were buried on Friday after a gun salute, and flag presentation to his family.

Skyler was born on August 29, 1947. His family said he immigrated to the United States from Poland. Skyler was ineligible for the draft, but he volunteered for the Marine Corps to thank the U.S for welcoming him into a new life.

He four years of active duty in the Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968. He served in the Vietnam War with 23 months of foreign service in South Vietnam. He also served in the Cold War.

Skyler spent more than 15 years working for the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

On the morning of August 17, 2001 Skyler was a file clerk at the VA Hospital in Buffalo when police said Samuel Bobo, who was armed with a knife and rifle, stormed inside. Police said Bobo shot a parking attendant before shooting and stabbing Mann Pollock, and then stabbing Skyler. Both Pollock and Skyler were injured trying to stop Bobo.

Skyler spoke to WKBW in 2001 as he recovered in his hospital bed.

"He came at me," explained Skyler. "I just felt like a punch when he moved back, and I looked up that's when I seen the knife."

Skyler received an award for valor from the Secretary of Veteran Affairs for confronting the armed assailant.

"He was just doing what had to be done," said Naumowicz.

Naumowicz said the best word to describe his dad is humble.



Skyler is survived by his wife Theresa, three sons Bryan, Brendan and Jon, sister Helen, five grandchildren and many friends.

"He loved his sons and he'd do anything for us," said Naumowicz.