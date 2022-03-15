Alden man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Alden man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Kidder, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 25 years supervised release.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins, on May 24, 2019 Kidder had images and videos of child pornography that he downloaded from the dark web stored on his cell phone and other electronic storage media. On January 28, 2020, a search warrant was executed by the FBI at Kidder’s residence and seized devices and electronic storage media. A forensic review revealed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.