Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alden man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

gavel.jfif
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 15:28:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Alden man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Kidder, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 25 years supervised release.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins, on May 24, 2019 Kidder had images and videos of child pornography that he downloaded from the dark web stored on his cell phone and other electronic storage media. On January 28, 2020, a search warrant was executed by the FBI at Kidder’s residence and seized devices and electronic storage media. A forensic review revealed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine