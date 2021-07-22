Alden man sentenced for attempted rape

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Alden man was sentenced for attempted rape Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Dwaine Gozdziak was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Officials say Gozdziak was caught in the act of attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with a child victim on April 3, 2020 in the Town of Alden. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape in the first degree on July 23, 2020.

According to the DA's office, after the sentencing hearing Gozdziak was adjudicated as a second child sexual assault felony offender, he was previously convicted of lewd or lascivious battery in Florida for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old victim when he was 18-years-old.