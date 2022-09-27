Alden man sentenced after pleading guilty in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — An Alden man is the first Western New York resident to be sentenced to jail for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Daniel Warmus, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail followed by two years of probation for his breach of the U.S Capitol back in 2021. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman also sentenced Warmus to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Warmus pled guilty back in May to entering the U.S Capitol through the Senate wing door and acknowledged he did not have permission to enter the Capitol.

Seven Western New York residents were federally charged for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots.