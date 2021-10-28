Alden Central School District making changes to address bus driver shortages

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Alden Central School District announced it will be making changes to address bus driver shortages.
According to the district, beginning November 29 "changes will be taking place in the daily instructional schedule in an effort to address bus driver shortages by re-routing current transportation trips."
The following will be implemented:
- Current K-5 transportation runs will be re-routed.
- All K-5 students will be picked-up and dropped-off at their designated location at the same time.
- Current staggered morning arrival times at both schools will be eliminated.
- Alden Primary School student school day will shift to 9:05 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- There will be NO change to the Intermediate School start time. Arrival time will remain at 8:35 a.m. Student dismissal will shift to 3:15 p.m. (10-minute change).
- There will be NO change to the Middle School start time. Arrival time will remain at 7:55 a.m. Student dismissal will shift to 2:20 p.m. (10-minute change).
- There will be NO change to the High School start time. Arrival time will remain at 7:45 a.m. Student dismissal will shift to 2:10 p.m. (5-minute change).