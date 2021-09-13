Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alcohol ban on Southwest Airlines extended

Policy goes along with mask mandate in airports and on planes
items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, May 28, the airline said it was delaying the move. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southwest Airlines Alcohol
Posted at 10:05 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 22:05:30-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Southwest Airlines isn't planning to resume serving alcohol on flights until at least January.

That's according to a report in USA Today, which sites a memo to flight attendants.

The memo says the timetable is linked to the extension of the federal mask mandate for planes and airports until mid-January.

Southwest was the first major airline in the U.S. to stop in-flight service at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to reduce passenger-flight attendant interactions.

American Airlines also decided last month not to resume alcohol sales on flights until at least January.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716