Alcohol ban on Southwest Airlines extended

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Southwest Airlines isn't planning to resume serving alcohol on flights until at least January.
That's according to a report in USA Today, which sites a memo to flight attendants.
The memo says the timetable is linked to the extension of the federal mask mandate for planes and airports until mid-January.
Southwest was the first major airline in the U.S. to stop in-flight service at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal is to reduce passenger-flight attendant interactions.
American Airlines also decided last month not to resume alcohol sales on flights until at least January.