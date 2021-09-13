Alcohol ban on Southwest Airlines extended

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Southwest Airlines isn't planning to resume serving alcohol on flights until at least January.

That's according to a report in USA Today, which sites a memo to flight attendants.

The memo says the timetable is linked to the extension of the federal mask mandate for planes and airports until mid-January.

Southwest was the first major airline in the U.S. to stop in-flight service at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to reduce passenger-flight attendant interactions.

American Airlines also decided last month not to resume alcohol sales on flights until at least January.