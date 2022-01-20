Albright-Knox jointly acquires 'Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced the gallery and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C. have jointly acquired immersive artwork by Yayoi Kusama.

"Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe (2018)" by Yayoi Kusama will receive its east coast debut when "One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection" opens at the Hirshhorn in the spring. It will then be on display in Buffalo in the years following the completion of the Albright Knox campus expansion and development project.

"Among Kusama’s most ambitious immersive works, Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe represents a dynamic continuation of her artistic investigation of space and time through a series of more than 20 dazzling Infinity Mirror Rooms that create distinctive illusions of a limitless expanse. The jointly acquired mirror room installation is lined on all six sides with reflective surfaces and filled with colorfully lit paper lanterns covered by the artist’s signature polka dots. Visitors are invited to pass through the darkened Room as the lanterns gradually change color and watch as their own reflections are absorbed into seemingly endless kaleidoscopic patterns," a release says.

