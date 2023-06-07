Albion School District proposes prohibiting cell phone use for some grades

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — School officials at Albion Central School District are looking at changing the student code of conduct. One of the changes — not allowing elementary and middle school students to use their cell phones during the school day.

"I think it’s a great idea," Katlynn Grimes said.

Grimes is a mom of two kids who attend Albion schools. Her daughter Abigail is in 3rd grade and currently has a phone. Grimes said her daughter only uses her phone for games and pictures, not social media.

"I know that there’s a few people in her class that are on TikTok and she comes homes and the things that she asks about can be a little alarming," Grimes added.

The school board’s cell phone policy proposal comes just days after the U.S. Surgeon General released a warning about the effect social media has on the mental health of kids. The warning states that 95 percent of young people between the age of 13 and 17 use a social media platform and more than a third use social media “almost constantly”.

"It's just a distraction too unless they’re calling a parent in an emergency it’s just a distraction and I don’t see a use for it," Grimes said.

Other Albion parents aren’t on board with the proposal. One parent who was not available for an interview said that the idea is terrible and that her child needs to communicate with their parents during the day when the student is having personal problems.

Soon there will be a public hearing for this policy and a vote before the next school year begins.