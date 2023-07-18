Albion man killed in crash in the Town of Murray

MURRAY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday on State Route 104 in the Town of Murray.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree, the property owner heard the accident and noticed the vehicle was on fire and was able to extricate the driver and extinguish the fire before emergency crews arrived.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Kolin J. McKain of Albion. The sheriff's office said he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.