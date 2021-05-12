Albion man facing attempted murder charge following stabbing of teen

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Albion man faces several charges, including attempted murder, following the stabbing of a teen.

Albion police say officers responded to the Oak Orchard Estates Mobile Home Park in the Village of Albion Wednesday along with New York State police and the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

According to police upon arrival it was determined a domestic dispute took place and Isaiah Alexander allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old male in the upper chest area. A 20-year-old female allegedly suffered a severe laceration to her hand as well in an attempt to prevent further injury to the 17-year-old male.

Alexander was arrested and charged with:

One count of attempted murder

Two counts of assault in the first degree

One count of attempted assault in the first degree

One count of endangering the welfare of child

Police say additional charges may be filed, he was remanded to Orleans County Jail on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.