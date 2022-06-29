Albion man breaks New York State smallmouth bass record with 8.6-pound catch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced an Albion man broke the New York State smallmouth bass record with an 8.6-pound catch on Cayuga Lake on June 15.

The NYSDEC said on June 15 Thomas Russell Jr. reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake in Seneca County which surpassed the previous record by two ounces.

“Smallmouth bass are one of New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish and it’s exciting to share the great news of Mr. Russell’s record-breaking catch. New York’s Finger Lakes are truly an angler’s paradise, providing exceptional fishing opportunities for a variety of sportfish.” - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos

According to the NYSDEC, smallmouth bass are considered one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York.

"When hooked, they will often leap acrobatically out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers to target. They can be found across the state in cooler lakes, rivers, and creeks in rocky/gravelly areas," a release says. You can find more information on where to find smallmouth bass here and here.

Russell submitted details of the catch through the NYSDEC's Angler Achievement Awards Program, you can find more information here.