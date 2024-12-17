Albion man accused of raping child; police concerned there may be more victims

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Albion man is accused of raping a child and police are concerned there may be more victims in the surrounding area.

30-year-old John Smith Jr. is charged with Rape and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The police department says it felt it was important to get the suspect's identity and information to the public due to concerns there may be additional unidentified victims out there.

Police ask that you contact local authorities if you believe your child came into contact with Smith.

Smith was sent to the Orleans County Jail on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.