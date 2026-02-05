Albion Central School District teacher facing forcible touching, sexual abuse charges

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office announced that an Albion Central School District teacher is facing charges after a criminal investigation.

58-year-old Josefino Paz of Brockport was charged with:



Forcible touching

Third-degree sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation determined that the incident involved a juvenile victim and occurred within the Town of Albion.

Paz is employed by Albion CSD as an English as a Second Language teacher. The sheriff's office said it coordinated the investigation with district officials and the school resource deputy.

"Upon becoming aware of this incident, Albion School Officials took decisive and immediate action removing this individual and any access to the Albion School District property," investigators said in a release.

Paz is being held at the Orleans County Jail and is pending a CAP court arraignment. A temporary Order of Protection was issued.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527.