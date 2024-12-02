Albion Central School District student arrested for making a terroristic threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old Albion Central School District student was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff's office said a complaint was made to the district and it worked to interview witnesses and gather evidence. The threat was allegedly made via a Discord post during a conversation with peers. The teen was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

"While this incident is concerning, the Sheriff’s Office wants to reassure the community that swift action was taken to address the situation, and we encourage parents and guardians to have open discussions with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting any concerning behavior," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The teen was released to the custody of their parents on an appearance ticket.