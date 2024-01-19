Alabama boy's "pure joy" at first Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For someone who never experienced an NFL game with NFL fans, and never even saw snow, Monday's AFC Bills Wild Card game certainly set the bar high for nine-year-old Charlie Robinett from Huntsville, Alabama.

"They were great, because I really liked how funny they were and nice they were," explained Robinett about Bills Mafia.

Charlie's dad Adam had the idea to go, and made the spontaneous 13-hour drive from Alabama to Niagara Falls, where they stayed.

"I called my brother, and he said if you can pull it off it’s something he’ll tell his grandkids about," explained Adam Robinett.

Adam and Charlie made the 13-hour drive, and got to Western New York on Friday. They stayed in Niagara Falls, and watched on TV the footage of snow burying Highmark Stadium, and Charlie was able to see snow for the first time.

By Monday, the father and son were headed to Orchard Park for Charlie's first NFL game that he told 7 News "I'll never forget."

Adam Robinett took a video of his son cheering and laughing after Bills tight end Dawson Knox scored the first touchdown of the night. Charlie's joy got attention of fans who posted about it on social media.

"I actually got emotional in the stadium," said Adam Robinett. "In the video that went viral, you can hear Charlie's laugh."

Adam Robinett Charlie Robinett, 9, at his first Bills game

"It's just pure joy," said Adam Robinett. "As parents that’s what we’re after with our kids."

The trip had some stress to start off when Adam realized he booked a hotel for the wrong weekend.

"There was anxiety of buying tickets, knowing I was committed, then starting out north...once we were in stadium that completely went away," said Adam Robinett. "We did not remember being cold, and I can only attribute that to fun we were having."

They found a hotel in Niagara Falls, and got to explore the area. They ate wings, and pizza at Sammy's in Hyde Park, that they said "was fantastic"

The Robinett's said Bills Mafia welcoming them was the best part.

"They could not be more of a welcoming group that was fantastic to us," said Adam Robinett. "I walked up to a group, and asked if we can borrow their fire, and they're like 'Heck yeah come get around it and warm up.'"

Once they got home the duo was very satisfied that they pulled of such a euphoric trip. Adam Robinett said he never really had a team, but thanks to Charlie he's a Bills fan.