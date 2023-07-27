Alabama, NY residents protest commercial sewage pipeline on private properties and protected wildlife refuge

ALABAMA, N.Y. — Residents in the town of Alabama came out by the dozens Thursday to oppose a 9-mile commercial sewage pipeline that would cut through both residents’ properties and a protected wildlife refuge.

“It’s smack dab in the middle of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda Seneca nation, and several other wildlife management areas,” said resident & wildlife rehabilitation specialist, Evelin Wackett.

Residents joined together over their distaste with the decision to use eminent domain to start building this pipeline last year.

The current plan is to run the sewage line through three residential properties as well as the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

“They should not be allowed to take private property for the sole benefit of industrial facilities at Stamp,” said attorney for the Tonawanda Seneca nation, Jill Heaps.

The Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (Stamp) in Alabama, New York was created to bring manufacturing businesses to the area. However, all that development brings the need for infrastructure improvements.

WKBW The Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (Stamp) in Alabama, New York started building a 9-mile sewage pipeline to accommodate future growth

“At the Stamp sight, wastewater is collected on-site and sent to an on-site wastewater treatment facility,” said Andrew Kosa, one of the project managers. “The treated wastewater is then pumped from the main pump station... to the discharge point in Oak Orchard Creek.”

Oak Orchard Creek is the final destination for the sewage pipe, which is a waterway that directly feeds into Lake Ontario.

“The idea that they’re going to pump wastewater across the refuge and into Oak Orchard Creek is disturbing,” Wackett said.

WKBW Evelin Wackett speaks at condemnation hearing

Despite assurances from Stamp that the water is safe, residents still worry about how close the site is to the Tonawanda Seneca Indian reservation.

A physician within the nation expressed his concerns about potential changes to peoples' health as a result.

“I would be quite concerned about seeing a great deal more cases of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, rashes,” said Kirk Scrito.

Public comment on the project will continue to be accepted until August 1.