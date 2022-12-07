Akron man sentenced to 30 years in prison, produced and possessed child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that an Akron man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

In March 2019, the mother of two girls reported that she has discovered child pornography on a laptop belonging to her ex-boyfriend, the defendant, 32-year-old Joshua A. Schohn.

The mother stated in a complaint that Schohn took nude videos of her daughters, who were then eight and six years old.

Schohn was arrested by New York State Police on charges of assault and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

During the investigation, it was determined that Schohn's laptop contained over 5,000 images and videos of child pornography. Investigators also learned that during an October 2018 trip to an Erie, Pennsylvania water park, Schohn produced child pornography involving the 8 and 6-year-old victims.

Schohn additionally admitted to New York State Police Investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.