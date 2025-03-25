Akron man sentenced for dragging Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Akron man has been sentenced for dragging an Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his vehicle in May 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Michael A. Trybuskiewicz was sentenced in State Supreme Court to six months of incarceration followed by five years of probation.

According to the DA, on May 14, 2024, an Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Trybuskiewicz, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, driving at the intersection of Routes 93 and 5 in Newstead. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Trybuskiewicz refused commands and drove away, causing the deputy to be dragged by the vehicle. The deputy was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and treated for injuries to his head, shoulder, ankle and elbow. Trybuskiewicz was later taken into custody by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Trybuskiewicz pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in February.