Akron High School marching band spreading holiday cheer in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a holiday tradition for students in Akron.

Students involved in The Akron High School Tiger Marching Band are turning into Santa’s helpers to brighten spirits and spread holiday cheer.

“It means a lot to the students they’ve been working hard,” said Akron Band Director Brandon Bardo. “It’s a reward for them to come out and spend a day with the community and give back with some holiday cheer and joy.”

“I love it,” said Emily Poeller who plays in the band. “This is my favorite time of year for the whole band.”

The band marched its way through Western New York.

“Our first stop today was the NFTA as well as Feedmore WNY,” Bardo said. “After that, we toured some local businesses and currently we’re at the Eastern Hills Mall.”

The students, making spirits bright all while dressed as Santa and elves.

“I just feel like it spreads a lot of joy and a lot of people don’t really get to see this kind stuff right now,” Poeller said.

The Akron High School marching band, spreading holiday cheer one note at a time.