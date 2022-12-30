Airmen of the 107th Attack General Purpose team awarded for their service during the historic Buffalo blizzard

Airmen assigned to the 107th Attack General Purpose team are taking time to reflect on their battle with the blizzard. Each who helped out were recognized at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve station for their efforts to keep the community safe.

"We initiated Friday to meet here so we were available to meet Saturday morning," 1st class Seth Librock said.

The airmen weathered the storm for Western New York's health and safety.

"At first it was hectic," Staff Sargent Kevin Ross Au said. "Our training teaches us just to remain calm - approach problems as if you could address the problem as you can overcome what you can."

At the ceremony officials announce the Attack General Purpose team completed over 100 missions throughout the duration of the storm. They rescued families out of cars, helped those with heart problems get to the hospital, deliver babies and so much more.

"It means a lot to me to have that experience. It's nice to see - the cit of Buffalo is the city of goon neighbors for a reason," Au said. "When times are tough it doesn't matter military, first responder or just everyday neighbors everyone pitches in."