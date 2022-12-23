Airfield closes at Buffalo Niagara Int'l Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The powerful blizzard pounding the Western New York region has forced the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to close the airfield at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

All evening flights are cancelled.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline and buffaloairport.com for the latest flight information.

Friday's brutal winter storm is hitting at a peak travel time, forcing thousands of flight cancellations nationwide on the night before Christmas Eve.

