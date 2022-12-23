Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Airfield closes at Buffalo Niagara Int'l Airport

buffalo airport
Kristen Mirand
Buffalo Niagara International Airport ahead of busy holiday travel season.
buffalo airport
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 13:33:30-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The powerful blizzard pounding the Western New York region has forced the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to close the airfield at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

All evening flights are cancelled.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline and buffaloairport.com for the latest flight information.

Friday's brutal winter storm is hitting at a peak travel time, forcing thousands of flight cancellations nationwide on the night before Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills