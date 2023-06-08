Air conditioner giveaway for those eligible through HEAP Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many headed to Johnnie B. Wiley Thursday to register for a free air conditioner.

The giveaway comes after the HEAP Program partnered with the community center to reach those who may need an AC.

Some say nowadays considering buying an AC can be expensive.

“It’s a blessing because they are very high because if you go to the store like Home Depot and different kinds of stores that have them they are pricey,” says Tamiko Beckham, a Buffalo resident. “So it is a blessing to get one free.”

Dozens who showed up at the center are relying on the HEAP Program to stay cool this summer.

But of course, there are some requirements.

“You have to be 60 years of age or have a child six and under or have a medical condition,” says Sandra DeJesus, an Energy Crisis Worker at Erie County. “So if you have either of the three you do qualify for the ACs.”

DeJesus tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the requirements are also income based.

You must make less than $28,000 a year if you’re a one-person household.

Those living on a fixed income will also qualify.

“And it's good for five years so we will give a list of at least three vendors,” DeJesus says. “One of them will come out, measure your window and install the AC.”

Latesha Wiley who’s related to Johnnie B. Wiley says this initiative of giving is what her family and the community center stand for.

“People don’t have ways to get to the program to apply and people don’t know about the program,” she says. “So we try to make sure to send it out to the community that there is help and we’re here to give you guys an extra hand.”

Those who are eligible have until the end of August to apply for an air conditioner through HEAP.

HEAP’s number is 716-858-7644.