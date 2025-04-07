AI is the focus of a new academic department at the University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo is planning on launching a new academic department that will focus on artificial intelligence and how it can help society.

It is called the Department of AI and Society. It was announced Monday by Governor Kathy Hochul, who said the university will receive $5 million to help launch the department this fall.

UB says it will use the money to purchase high-performance computing equipment that will be used by researchers and students. The funding will also allow UB to hire additional faculty who have expertise in AI.

The goal is to equip students with a deep understanding of how AI works. UB says the skills these students gain will allow them to become the "next generation of leaders who responsibly apply AI for the public good in research, education, government, industry and other fields."

UB hopes this will lead to social, economic and biomedical advancements that improve lives around the world.

The university's faculty senate committee on academic planning and assessment has recommended the department for approval. The full faculty senate is scheduled to vote on April 15.