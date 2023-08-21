Agents of Change camp empowers teens to create community connections

ANGOLA, NY (WKBW) — On Monday, teenagers from 15 different school districts went to Cradle Beach for the National Federation for Just Communities "Agent of Change Camp."

Throughout the week, students will participate in leadership development, law enforcement demonstrations, and sharing stories with teens they have never met.

For 15-year-old Ja'Kai Covington, the camp is an opportunity to learn how to treat everyone with kindness.

"It is very important because going into the world you still have the people who are racist and homophobic and its not good for the world at all,"

For 16 year old River Braverman, he is hoping to learn more about others to pursue a future career in politics.

"It will be a really great experience and I will get to learn about cultural experiences I am not exposed to in my regular life. I want to go into politics and i think learning about different aspects in others lives is a great way to start,"

President of the NFJC, Rene Petties-Jones tells 7 News the teens will also develop a better relationship with law enforcement.

