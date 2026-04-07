AG releases video after off-duty member of Erie County Sheriff's Office struck and killed pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has released video related to an incident in which an off-duty member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office struck and killed a pedestrian.

The incident occurred just after 3:15 p.m. on January 9 on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. According to the AG's office, an off-duty ECSO deputy was pulling out of a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue and struck a pedestrian, which Buffalo police previously identified as 82-year-old Carl Slone of Buffalo.

The AG said Slone was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The video released by the AG's Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is from two nearby security cameras that captured the incident. You can find the video here. WARNING: The video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," the AG said in a release.