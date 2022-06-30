AG James secures $400,000 from Wegmans after data breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has secured $400,000 from Wegmans after a data breach exposed the personal information of over three million customers, including over 830,000 New Yorkers.

In June 2021 Wegmans notified its customers of a database configuration issue that left customer information open to potential outside access.

According to Wegmans the information involved was:

Names

Addresses

Phone numbers

Birth dates

Shoppers Club numbers

Email addresses and passwords to Wegmans.com accounts

According to Wegmans, the actual characters of the passwords were not contained in the databases and "social security numbers were not impacted (Wegmans does not collect this information from its customers) nor was any payment card or banking information involved."

“Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’ personal information, instead it left sensitive information out in the open for years. Today, Wegmans is paying the price for recklessly handling and exposing millions of consumers’ personal information on the internet. In the 21st century, there’s no excuse for companies to have poor cybersecurity systems and practices that hurt consumers.” - AG James

As a result of AG James' action, Wegmans is required to pay New York $400,000 in penalties and must do the following: