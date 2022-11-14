AG James cracks down on online ammunition sellers that illegally ship to NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday a crackdown on online ammunition sellers that illegally ship to New York residents.

According to a statement from the attorney general, the sellers are failing to keep sales records, along with the fact that the shipments violate the state's SAFE Act.

The act prohibits the direct online sale of ammunition to all New York residents.

James sent multiple cease and desist orders to ammunition sellers that demanded they stop shipping ammunition to New York. The orders also warned the sellers of serious legal consequences if they continue to ship to the state.

"Shipping bullets to New Yorkers' doorsteps is illegal and ammunition sellers that ignore the law will face the full force of my office," James said.

"Online sales of ammunition are dangerous and could end up in the wrong hands. We are taking action to protect communities and enforce our responsible gun laws."

The attorney general's office identified 39 ammunition sellers, two of which are based in New York.