AG James cracks down on online ammunition sellers that illegally ship to NYS

Letitia James
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses as she announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, in New York. A New York judge on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020, denied the National Rifle Association’s bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 14:01:40-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday a crackdown on online ammunition sellers that illegally ship to New York residents.

According to a statement from the attorney general, the sellers are failing to keep sales records, along with the fact that the shipments violate the state's SAFE Act.

The act prohibits the direct online sale of ammunition to all New York residents.

James sent multiple cease and desist orders to ammunition sellers that demanded they stop shipping ammunition to New York. The orders also warned the sellers of serious legal consequences if they continue to ship to the state.

"Shipping bullets to New Yorkers' doorsteps is illegal and ammunition sellers that ignore the law will face the full force of my office," James said.
"Online sales of ammunition are dangerous and could end up in the wrong hands. We are taking action to protect communities and enforce our responsible gun laws."

The attorney general's office identified 39 ammunition sellers, two of which are based in New York.

