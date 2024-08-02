AG determines deadly police shooting of Benjamin Rivers in Niagara Falls was 'justified'

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Niagara Falls police officers have been cleared after the deadly shooting of Benjamin Rivers in August 2023.

Watch: Niagara Falls Police release body camera video of the deadly shooting of Benjamin Rivers. Body cam shows Niagara Falls Police involved in a deadly shooting

New York Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation released its report on the shooting Thursday. It says, that after a review of body camera footage, interviews with officers involved and civilian witnesses, and a comprehensive legal analysis, it was determined the officers' use of force against Rivers was justified under New York law.

The shooting happened August 3, 2023 on Niagara Avenue. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired on the 900 block. According to the Attorney General's Office, when officers arrived, they saw Rivers holding a gun and directed him to drop his weapon. The investigation found Rivers did not comply and fired a shot at one of the officers. Both officers involved then fired their service weapons at Rivers who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Under state law, a police officer may use physical force to the extent they reasonably believe it to be necessary when arresting or attempting to arrest someone for a crime. The use of deadly force is justified when an officer believes it to be necessary to defend themselves or another person. In this case, the investigation found Rivers had allegedly been shooting a gun in public and then fired at an officer, putting both officers and any bystanders in danger.

