Aftermath of Rochester boy meeting Stefon Diggs at training camp after his father's passing

It's always all about giving back in any circumstance. One gesture could change the course of not only someone's day, but their entire life.

Aydin Laborde just turned 5-years-old, and had his life changed for his birthday.

“Well now I got to meet two football players,” Laborde said.

Aydin was able to meet Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen, but it was what Diggs did Aydin will remember for the rest of his life.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” Aydin’s mother, Alma Duric said.

In a video that went viral, Diggs pulled Aydin down from the stands and took him around the training camp field. Duric, wasn’t present on the day, but she knows how important it was to their entire family for a different reason. Aydin’s dad and Duric’s spouse, Nick Laborde, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm.

“After he passed, I had my brother take him (to training camp). For something like this to happen. I don’t know. I’m at a loss for words,” Duric said.

In response to the passing of Laborde, a GoFundMe page was started, which has raised over $6,500

“I’m just so full of love because a lot of the money that we used went towards his funeral. It shows how much people really do care,” Duric said.

