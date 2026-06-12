BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For a $45 million project that broke ground in 2021, seeing construction workers on site in 2026 typically wouldn't be considered a sign of progress. But Heritage Point isn't your typical project.

The long-delayed mixed-use development project is finally seeing signs of life again, with workers on site Friday constructing walls lining the rusting steel support beams at Canalside.

WATCH: After much delay, work resumes at the Heritage Point project at Canalside

After much delay, work resumes at the Heritage Point project at Canalside

The work follows an announcement by Empire State Development in February that Sinatra Development had completed the necessary financing to move forward with the project. That financial support came at least in part from Buffalo Bills and Sabres Owner Terry Pegula, whose massive Harborcenter sits a block away.

"After seeing Heritage Point sit stagnant for a number of years, Terry Pegula's investment will fortunately allow construction to resume," Pete Guelli, president of business operations for the Bills and Sabres said at the time. "It is disappointing that the project was not managed in a manner that would allow it to be finished, however our community deserves to see growth throughout the downtown region."

It was not announced publicly how much Pegula contributed to jump-starting the project.

In February, ESD said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation was requiring Sinatra to resume construction no later than April 1.

"ECHDC will be closely tracking long-stalled project progress, requiring mandatory monthly construction reports from the developer. As a reminder, no state funds will be distributed to the developer until the project is completed in the spring of 2027," according to an ESD statement.