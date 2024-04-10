Aerosmith bringing "Peace Out" tour to Buffalo as rock icons say farewell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Aerosmith announced Wednesday it is bringing its farewell tour "Peace Out" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in 2025.
The four-time Grammy award-winning rock icons will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's hits each night with special guests The Black Crowes.
THX will also bring its THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road with Aerosmith, calibrating each arena to maximize the quality of each performance.
Aerosmith will play at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The general on sale for all shows will begin this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.