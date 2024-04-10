Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aerosmith bringing "Peace Out" tour to Buffalo as rock icons say farewell

AaronPerry-AeroPhilly-18.jpg
Aerosmith
AaronPerry-AeroPhilly-18.jpg
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:42:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Aerosmith announced Wednesday it is bringing its farewell tour "Peace Out" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in 2025.

The four-time Grammy award-winning rock icons will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's hits each night with special guests The Black Crowes.

THX will also bring its THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road with Aerosmith, calibrating each arena to maximize the quality of each performance.

Photo of AEROSMITH and Tom HAMILTON and Steven TYLER and Joey KRAMER and Joe PERRY and Brad WHITFORD
UNITED STATES - MAY 30: Photo of AEROSMITH and Tom HAMILTON and Steven TYLER and Joey KRAMER and Joe PERRY and Brad WHITFORD (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Aerosmith will play at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The general on sale for all shows will begin this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!