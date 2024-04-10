Aerosmith bringing "Peace Out" tour to Buffalo as rock icons say farewell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Aerosmith announced Wednesday it is bringing its farewell tour "Peace Out" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in 2025.

The four-time Grammy award-winning rock icons will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's hits each night with special guests The Black Crowes.

THX will also bring its THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road with Aerosmith, calibrating each arena to maximize the quality of each performance.

Aerosmith UNITED STATES - MAY 30: Photo of AEROSMITH and Tom HAMILTON and Steven TYLER and Joey KRAMER and Joe PERRY and Brad WHITFORD (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Aerosmith will play at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The general on sale for all shows will begin this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.