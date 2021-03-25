Advocates push for cost of living increases for caregivers for people with disabilities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Advocates held a virtual rally to push for cost of living increases for caregivers for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New York state.

The group called New York Disability Advocates called on the state to provide more funding from the American Rescue Plan to be allocated to help pay for a livable wage.

During the virtual rally Wednesday, they said that many workers in this field have not received cost of living increases in a decade, and urged lawmakers not to defer Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) programs.

"We haven't had a COLA -- cost of living -- increase in 10 years," said Kevin Horrigan of People, Inc., a group that participated in Wednesday's rally. "Would you expect a family to pay their 2021 bills based on their 2010 income? It's just not right."

Currently, the state legislature is weighing potential spending cuts; the group hopes state lawmakers will reconsider those budget cuts that would affect caregivers.