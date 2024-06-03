Advocates call on NYS to 'modernize' Bottle Bill; double the refund and expand what can be recycled

BUFFALO — A nickel. That's what you get when you return a can or bottle in New York State. A bill before legislators in Albany could change that.

The bill would greatly expand the bottle redemption law on the books, raising the refund when from 5 cents to 10 cents. It would also add to the kinds of containers that can be redeemed.

“The bill expands that to drinks that didn't exist 40 years ago," said Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Research Group, which supports the legislation.

That would include bottled iced tea, energy drinks and sports drinks. The legislation also would expand the program to wine bottles and liquor bottles five years down the line.

Redemption centers started opening up across New York State about 20 years ago. But in the last couple of years, at least 100 have shut down, including at least 10 in Western New York.

Janine Gallo, owner of Xtra Dime Back in the Town of Tonawanda, told 7 News reporter Eileen Buckley earlier this year that she had to let go of an employee because of the rise in minimum wage.

Raising the redemption fees would help her business, she said.

“When we started this business. I think the minimum wage was half, almost half of what it is now. And our nickel's still a nickel, unlike the grocery stores that can make eggs, $6 a dozen, we cannot. Our nickels are a nickel. It will always be a nickel unless they change it to a dime," said Gallo.

But beverage bottling businesses say the legislation won't fix the problem and could lead to job losses at their companies.

It would likely also mean higher prices for consumers.

“It will drive cost to our customers and our consumers who are already cash strapped. And these costs can't be absorbed by the bottler," said Kylew Boland, general manager of Buffalo Coca-Cola.

The legislative session ends Friday. We'll keep you updated on any developments.