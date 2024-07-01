Advanced tickets for Erie County Fair are money savers

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — The best 12 days of summer are just six weeks away, and here's how you can save some cash ahead of the Erie County Fair.

Advance tickets go on sale Monday morning, only at ecfair.org.

Adult admission is 17 dollars through the month of July, compared to more than 22 dollars in August.

The 184th Erie County Fair takes place august 7 - 18.

Here's some more helpful information about this year's Erie County Fair:

Admission Information:

* Gates and buildings will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Midway open 12-11 p.m.

* Parking is free on the Fairgrounds lots.

* The Fair is credit/debit card only at the gate.

* NEW! Reverse ATMs will be available at Gate 1, 4 and 5 for individuals who do

not have a credit/debit card readily available. Fairgoers can bring cash to

the reverse ATM and receive a card to use at the gate and where credit cards

are accepted around the grounds.

* Sensory Hours will take place on August 13 between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sensory

friendly hours have been designed for people that might find the typical fair

visit too much to handle. A more toned-down version of the Erie County Fair

where the rides will run with no flashing lights, music or microphones and

the volume level will be turned down for entertainment and announcements.

Midway will open at 12 noon.

Specials & Ways to Save:

* August 7: Free admission with a donation of four or more cans of

non-perishable food to benefit FeedMore WNY. No ticket necessary.

* August 9: Free admission and $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides

for Firefighters and auxiliary members (with proper ID). No ticket necessary.

* August 11: Free admission and $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides

for Veterans, Active Military and auxiliary members (with proper ID). No

ticket necessary.

* August 12: Taste of the Fair Day provides an opportunity for fairgoers to

taste their way through the Fair for just $3 per sample at all food

concessions on the grounds.

* NEW! August 13: On Fairtacular Shopper's Day, a majority of retail vendors

will offer special discounts throughout the grounds.

* NEW! August 14: One Day Only! Share Your Fair Gate Discount Day includes two

gate admission tickets for just $30 ($26.55 + $3.45 in fees). This special

pricing is available online and at the gate on August 14 and only valid for

that day.

* NEW! August 15: One Day Only! Share Your Fair Ride Discount Day includes two

ride wristbands for just $50 ($48 + $2 in fees). Pricing will be available

online and at the Strates Shows ticket booths on August 15 and only valid for

that day.

You can buy your advanced tickets here

