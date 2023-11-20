Adult Survivors Act lookback window closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Adult Survivors Act, signed into law last year by Gov. Kathy Hochul, created a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual misconduct to take legal action.

More than 2,500 suits were filed statewide in the past year, empowering survivors even if the statute of limitations normally would have passed in their case.

“It gives the survivor an ability not only to bring the lawsuit, but by bringing the lawsuit one of the goals is usually to achieve some measure of justice and more importantly for the survivor, her or himself — closure," said Adam P. Slater, managing partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP.

But the clock is ticking for survivors who have not yet filed as the window closes Friday. Slater's firm filed more than 1,000 suits statewide alleging abuse.

Many of the suits filed involve abuse at local jails. Eleven suits were filed against Erie County and the Office of Sheriffin the last month.

A resolution could take 2-5 years if a case go to trial, but Slater says early settlements are likely in many cases to avoid re-victimization.

“Please act now," said Slater. "This is your opportunity, the State has given you this chance. Come forward now."