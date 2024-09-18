Adrian Wojnarowski retires from ESPN and returns to St. Bonaventure as general manager of men's basketball

ST. BONAVENTURE (WKBW) — Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from ESPN and returning to his alma mater as the general manager

for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men’s basketball program,” said Wojnarowski. “In these changing times of college sports, I’m eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment.”

As general manager, the 1991 Bonaventure graduate will be responsible for handling image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. He will also serve as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family, and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising.

“I’m hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court,” Wojnarowski said.

“Woj is the perfect person to fill this new role, combining his intimate knowledge of St. Bonaventure and our Franciscan values with a deep network of relationships he has built across the worlds of professional and intercollegiate basketball,” said Bob Beretta, vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona’s.

A press conference to welcome Wojnarowski back to St. Bonaventure will be held September 25 at 4 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts Theater.

7 News is headed to Olean Wednesday to speak with the athletics director about this major announcement from the Western New York university. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.