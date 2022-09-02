Adopted siblings working to stop crime in Buffalo before it happens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's ten children in the Williams family: nine siblings, who were all adopted, and their niece. They were inspired by their mom's generosity and their faith to create the group "Lifesavers," which aims to reduce violence across the City of Buffalo.

"She put us in different programs, whether it was dance, Taekwondo, putting us in church, singing and stuff. She always gave to us so we need to give back as a way of thanking our mother," Jessica Williams, who is 15-years-old, said.

Back in 2012, the Williams siblings were struck by Trayvon Martin's death, and the violence taking place in their community.

"We were sick and tired of seeing young kids hurt and killed in the streets, and going to different prayer vigils, so we decided, why wait until after it happens? Let's do something before," Jamar Williams, who is 17-years-old, said.

"So, we decided to prevent situations and things like that from happening in our community," Jereick Williams, who is 19-years-old, said.

That's how the idea for lifesavers was born. They started working on the group in 2015.

"We clean up churches, clean up the community. We want to build up our community not break it down," Yaminah Williams, who is 8-years-old, said.

The siblings volunteer together at different events across the community, and have expanded Lifesavers to include members outside of their family.

"I like to help people, and be a good gentleman... I help ladies. I also hold the door for them," Moses Williams, who is 7-years-old, said.

The siblings wanted to emulate groups like the Buffalo Peacemakers and Stop the Violence Coalition.

"Kids think adults are just yelling at them or coming down on them, but if it's kids they're like oh I understand they're like my age," Jessica said.

"We'll be there kind of like a therapist I guess you can say but more of like you can come to us any time, any day and we'll be there for you," Jalisa Williams, who is 14-years-old, said.

They also have hosted events to bring Buffalo's youth together.

"We created different groups and like different study groups and having different events at like churches and community centers trying to get teens and younger kids to come together," Jereik said.

They said they want to lead by example, and show the wrong path isn't the only path.

"I feel like some of my peers, some of the youth in the world don't know there's other ways you can go with your life without doing the negative side," Jalisa said.

They said their goal is to expand Lifesavers, so it can continue for generations to come.

"I think it's amazing what the world can do if we all work together," Yaminah said.